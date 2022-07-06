One killed, few missing as rains wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh

One person was killed and a few are feared missing as rains wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh.

In a landslide incident at Dhalli in Shimla, a stone fell on a vehicle in which a fourteen-year girl was killed and two persons including a woman were seriously injured.

The injured have been admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla.

According to HP State Emergency Operations Centre, a cloudburst in village Chojh in Kullu district occurred at 6.05 am and four to six persons and five cows are feared to have been washed away.

The rescue team including the home guard team, fire team and police team from Kullu on way could not reach the spot as they were stuck on Kasol-Jaimala road due to a landslide.

Flash floods occurred at Thungi Khad, Tehsil Moorang in Kinnaur district, however no loss of life nor property was reported.

Flash floods hit the Malana project in the Kullu district at 7.35 am which building of the project was damaged. As many as 20 to 30 employees that were stuck in the building have been safely rescued by the Kullu district administration along with the police team and fire rescue team.