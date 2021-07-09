Lakhs of people including political leaders converged on the historic Ridge and Congress Office on Friday, to pay homage to veteran Congress leader and former six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

Singh (87) passed away at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in the wee hours of Thursday morning, after prolonged illness due to post Covid complications.

AICC former president, Rahul Gandhi and BJP National President J P Nadda, rising above party lines, were amongst the leaders who reached Shimla to pay tribute to Virbhadra Singh.

A pall of gloom descended, as both young and old, men and women were seen lined up on the Ridge and streets trying to get a final glimpse of their leader whom they loved, revered and held in high esteem.

Earlier, in the morning draped in tricolor, Singh’s body was brought to the Ridge from his private residence Holly Lodge. The Ridge was the same place from where he had in December 2012, taken oath as the then Chief Minister, amidst an overwhelming gathering of people.

‘Raja Virbhadra Singhji amar rahe'(Long live Raja Sahib) , ‘Jab Tak Suraj Chand Rahe, Raja Sahab ka naam rahega’ Raja Sahab will be remembered till eternity, resounded the ambience as public paid rich floral tributes and bid a teary adieu to their leader.

BJP National president, J P Nadda arrived in the morning at Ridge and paid floral tributes, along with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and other BJP leaders.

“Although our political views were different, I respected him and have learned a lot from him,” he said.

While his mortal remains were taken to the Congress party office, people thronged along the roads of the Mall and Cart Road to catch a final glimpse of the leader they admired. At the Congress office, party workers gathered in huge numbers to pay their final homage.

Rahul Gandhi along with Congress leaders paid him homage at the party office, as it resonated amid chants of ‘Virbhadra Singh Amar Rahe’ .

He also offered condolences to Singh’s family members, including his wife Pratibha Singh (former MP) and son Vikramaditya Singh, MLA Shiml (Rural).

His body was later taken to his native place Rampur to enable people of the area to pay final tributes before his cremation, that will take place at Rampur with full state honours on Saturday.

A towering personality, Virbhadra Singh was a leader of the masses. He was admired and adored by one and all, even popular amongst the political leaders, cutting across party lines.