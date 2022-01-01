Cong releases calendar to commemorate Virbhadra’s contribution for HP

Himachal Pradesh Congress party on Saturday released a calendar in remembrance of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and commemorate his contribution to the development of the state.

The calendar was released at the state party office at Rajiv Bhawan in Shimla by state party chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore and Mandi MP and wife of former CM, Pratibha Singh in the presence of senior party leaders.

Rathore said the contribution of Virbhadra Singh was not only for the development of the state but for establishing Himachal Pradesh as a pioneer state amongst the hilly states of the country.

Singh’s demise has left a huge void in the political arena which can’t be fulfilled, he added.

Pratibha Singh said ‘Raja Sahib’ had a hearty relation with the people of the state and he was worshipped and respected by all sections of the society throughout the state. “He was an individual who was always held in high esteem by leaders not only in the state but throughout the country.

Singh had covered all the parts of the state in Himachal on foot and it was the reason that his memories are still preserved by the people of the state which she herself observed during her election campaign in bypolls in the state,” she added.

She thanked Rathore and Congress unit for releasing the commemorative calendar and added though Singh was not among them his works and blessings were always with them to guide them.

Rohru MLA Mohan Lal Brakta, state party organizational secretary Rajneesh Kimta, state party secretary Harikrishna Himral were also present on the occasion among others.