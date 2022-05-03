Pratibha Singh to take over as HP Cong chief on 5 May in show of strength

The newly appointed chief of Himachal Pradesh Congress, Pratibha Singh, Mandi MP, and wife of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, will assume charge on 5 May in a show of strength ahead of assembly polls in the state.

Senior party leaders including the state in charge Rajeev Shukla, AICC secretaries Sanjay Dutt, Tajinder Pal Singh Bittu, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, AICC spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore, the Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, and state Election Campaign Committee head Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu among others will attend the program at Shimla.

State Congress organization secretary Rajneesh Kimta reviewed the arrangements for the function and urged party workers to make it a grand success.

He said the party workers were quite enthusiastic over Singh’s appointment as state party chief.

The program will be a message of a united struggle under the leadership of Pratibha Singh and it will also be a guiding message to follow the ideals of former CM Virbhadra Singh.

He urged all party leaders including MLAs, ex-MLAs, office bearers, and workers to ensure their presence in huge numbers.