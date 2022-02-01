Kangra to get early warning system for landslides

Kangra district will soon get Landslide Monitoring and Early Warning Systems (EWS) as the administration on Tuesday signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Technology Mandi.

The MoU is for the duration of five years, and both parties can extend it upon mutual discussion.

The purpose of the MoU is to develop and deploy 10 Landslide Monitoring and Early Warning Systems (EWS) at certain sites based upon site visits and analysis of these sites as per InSAR- based analysis and in confirmation with the district administration.

This will also help in the development of machine learning approaches for predicting InSAR-based and EWS-based outcomes for generating prediction-based warnings.

The MoU was signed between Prof Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, and Dr Nipun Jindal, Deputy Commissioner, Kangra.

Speaking about the MoU, Prof Laxmidhar Behera said IIT Mandi has a mission to solve the problems of society. “I am very happy to note that this project is a unique example of IIT Mandi’s mission to help address problems of Himachal Pradesh (landslides) while working with the District Disaster Management Authority Kangra,” he added.

Dr Nipun Jindal, DC Kangra, expressed his happiness to collaborate with IIT Mandi in the Landslide Early Warning system that will be deployed in the Kangra district.

He stated that this will help to reduce the lives lost due to landslides. The early warning will also enable the DDMA to prepare better and be ready with mitigations.

“Site locations shall be confirmed based on on-site historical evidence, initiation of slides or falls, and other locations as per satellite imaging, which shall be confirmed after site visits by representatives of both parties and further approval from district administration. All the deployed systems will be maintained for five years from date of installation as per the project terms. Any further maintenance will require funds as communicated by concerned agencies at the time,” he added.