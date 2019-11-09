Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and former CM Virbhadra Singh have hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute of the Ram Mandir -Babri Masjid case. In a statement issued on Saturday, Jai Ram Thakur welcomed the judgment of the Supreme Court.

This was indeed a historic decision, which should be respected by one and all, he said, adding that no one should see the verdict as a defeat or victory.

The CM urged the people of the state to maintain peace, harmony and unity.

Senior Congress leader and former CM, Virbhadra Singh has expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court’s decision on the Ram temple issue in Ayodhya.

He hoped that after this much-awaited decision, mutual love and harmony in the Hindu and Muslin communities will also grow.

Singh said that Ayodhya Ram Janambhoomi has been a symbol of our faith, where both the Hindus and Muslims have been living with mutual love and harmony.

It should be considered that any dispute in the matter has come to an end, he maintained.

The state Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said, “Our party respects the decision and appeals the concerned parties and the communities to maintain a peaceful environment so as to uphold the secularism, unity and integrity as enshrined in our constitution.”

It is a duty of every citizen of the country to keep alive the tradition of peace and harmony, which has existed since time immemorial, he added.

Congress party had always been in favour of getting the issue resolved through the apex court as Lord Ram is a symbol of the dignity of word and sacrifice and not greed for power.

Bharatiya Janata Party had always played politics with the faith of the crores of the people of the country, he charged, adding that after this decision the politics in the name of Lord Ram will be stopped.