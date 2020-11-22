Himachal Pradesh University on Saturday decided to promote the first year and second year undergraduate (UG) students to the next higher classes.

Besides, those students who have re-appear or compartment in these classes and cannot take the examinations due to Covid-19 will also be promoted.

The decision was taken in the HP University Executive Council (EC) meeting held in Shimla under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Sikander Kumar.

Kumar said EC approved the recommendation of the Academic Council to promote the first, second year and re-appear or compartment UG students to the next higher classes.

Apart from this, the EC approved enhancement of Dr K K Jain Memorial Scholarship to Rs 25000 from Rs 10,000.

“Further, an extension of one year was given to the arrangement made with SANKALP for UPSC coaching classes being conducted by the university in the PreExamination Coaching Centre.

In addition, approval was given for 10 percent reservation in admission to the Economically Weaker Section students at the PG Centre,” he added.

He added the EC had also approved the withdrawal of transfer policy for the nonteaching employees of the University and to conduct the MBBS/BDS Online admission process.