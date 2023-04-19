President calls for promoting research in tune with local needs

President of India Droupadi Murmu underlined the need to promote research and innovations in tune with the needs of the local region.

Speaking at the 26th convocation of Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla on Wednesday, Droupadi Murmu noted that since its inception in 1970, the university has played a very important role in the field of higher education. The alumni of this university have left their mark in various fields including arts, medical, judiciary, sports, social service, politics and administration.

The president pointed out that the climate of Himachal Pradesh attracts people from across the world.

“This region of the Himalayas is rich in fauna and flora. But climate change is affecting the ecology of this region also. It is need of hour to move forward together towards the goal of sustainable development while conserving the rich natural heritage of the state,” she said.

Therefore, it is the duty of institutions like Himachal Pradesh University to promote research and innovation keeping in mind the needs of the local community and the ecological challenges of the region and contribute in eco-friendly development, she added.

The President called it a fundamental duty of every citizen to develop scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform. She told the graduating students that while entering a new phase of life they should connect their individual goals with the national goals and contribute to the development of the country by marching forward in their chosen fields.

“The youth of our country are making a mark across the world with their talent. Many of them have established start-ups and set great examples of success. Innovation is the main element of these start-ups,” she said.

She lauded the Himachal Pradesh University for taking up initiative to encourage the spirit of entrepreneurship among youth by setting up Incubation Centers.

The President also presented Gold Medals to 10 meritorious students including seven girls during the convocation. As many as 99 students were given Ph. D. degrees including 59 females and 40 males and 111 Gold medals were presented to 34 males and 77 females.

While congratulating all the degree holders and gold medalists, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who is also a Chancellor of the University, said it was an important occasion in the life of the students studying in this institution.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said such programmes motivate the students to excel in their life and encourage them to serve the nation with dedication. He recalled the memories of his student life at the Himachal Pradesh University which happens to be his alma mater.

He said that the state government was committed to successfully implement the National Education Policy-2020 and hoped that the University would play an important role to meet its objectives.