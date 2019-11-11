The 25th Convocation of Himachal Pradesh University will be held on 29 November in which 01 D. Lit and 322 Ph. D degrees will be conferred while 122 students will be awarded Gold Medals along with 18 Instituted Gold Medals.

Informing about this, HP University Vice-Chancellor Prof Sikander Kumar said Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be the Chief Guest. The Governor of Himachal Pradesh and the Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University Bandaru Dattatreya will preside over the convocation.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will be the esteemed guest of honour along with Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs and state Education minister Suresh Bhardwaj will also be present on the occasion.