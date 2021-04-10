Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Friday released the new edition of 12- year old journal, ‘Journal of Research: The Bede Athenaeum’ of St Bede’s College, Shimla.

He appreciated the efforts of St Bede’s College members and said the research papers and various topics of the journal were enlightening and were a major source of information.

“These topics would prove to be beneficial for the readers as well as the researchers,” he added.

He hoped the endeavour of the editorial board would also continue in the future and advised them to involve students to contribute to the journal as a writer.

“This multi-disciplinary journal published theoretical research-based contributions from national as well as international researchers, and provided a forum for scholars to share knowledge and ideas and also debate current issues from the language, art, social science as well as applied sciences,” he added.