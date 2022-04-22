HP Guv for promoting fine arts among youth

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday said there was a need to promote fine arts in the state and youth should be encouraged in this direction.

Addressing the annual function of PT Jawaharlal Nehru Government College of Fine Arts at Chaura Maidan, he expressed satisfaction over the performance of the students and said the college was making an important contribution in the field of education.

Different types of education have been developing in India for centuries but in the matter of fine arts, particularly in Music, we have given a message to the world.

Mata Saraswati is called the goddess of music and there is no region where a music festival is not organized, the Governor said.

Arlekar stated that a lot of work was being done in the field of classical music and art in Himachal Pradesh which needs to be expanded and given a platform. there was a need to encourage more young artists, he said while assuring all possible support for the library of the college.

The Governor also released the first edition of its college magazine ‘Kala Darshan’.