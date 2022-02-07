HP Guv stresses on conservation of traditional farming, seeds

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Monday stressed on working towards development and conservation of local seeds along with traditional farming.

He made these remarks while interacting with the head of the departments and students at the Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, Palampur in Kangra district.

Arlekar said the earlier curriculum was prepared keeping in mind the needs of the industries and accordingly the education system was progressing. He stressed on laying emphasis on the requirement of today’s society and to take education forward in this direction, though since past few years steps have been taken in this direction. Accordingly, we also need to change research and curriculum, he added.

Arlekar stated that traditional agriculture should be promoted in a right perspective while directing the university to adopt some schools to promote medicinal plants. The university should make the students aware about the quality of medicinal plants.

The Governor also expressed concern over the increasing drug addiction among the youth and said we all have to fight together in the campaign against drugs.

The Governor added that the traditional seeds should be protected and Biodiversity Register should be made at the Panchayat level.