Construct War Memorials in all districts to inspire future generations: HP Guv

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday said war memorials should be constructed in every district in the memory of the brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice for the country so that the future generation could get inspiration from them and we can also express our gratitude towards them.

He made these remarks during the War Martyrs Memorial program in Bilaspur today.

He stated that today the people of the state have honoured the martyrs and they were fortunate that this work has been performed by them. Our brave soldiers were protecting our borders and performing their duties with dedication at all times due to which such programmes were completed, he said while expressing his gratitude towards the soldiers.

Arlekar further stated that it was our duty to dedicate memorials in the memory of the martyrs who made their supreme sacrifice towards the nation. Expressing satisfaction, he said that the members associated with the campaign have given shape to this idea and they all deserved appreciation. There was a need to learn from the people who were dedicated and working for the society.

The Governor honored the martyr families on the occasion. He also honoured the members of the campaign team of ‘Ek Eint Shaheed Ke Naam’.

State Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Rajendra Garg, MLAs Subhash Thakur and Jeet Ram Katwal were also present on the occasion among others.