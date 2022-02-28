HP Guv calls for use of science for society

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Monday said the real use of science should be in the interest of society.

Addressing National Science Day at CSIR- Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology, Palampur in Kangra district, the Governor said the world had recognized the scientific discovery of eminent scientist C V Raman on this day and the country was proud of the ‘Raman Effect’ given by him.

“Science is a part of life, even today many scientific discoveries match with the ideas of our ancestors. Somewhere our mental slavery compels us to think that this is the research of today itself. But, the research of our sages and saints is equally effective even today, which the world is now accepting,” he added.

Arlekar stated that we have connected spirituality with science so that science could be used for humanity. It was a prestigious laboratory of the country’s leading organization ‘The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. The theme of this year’s National Science Day was ‘Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future’ and he felt satisfied that this institute has been engaged in this area by developing and disseminating technologies that were relevant to the people of Himachal and other hilly states as well as to the country.

He expressed satisfaction that research work in CSIR-IHBT was being done in the interest of society and most of the research was dedicated to the farmers. Society should be benefited from scientific discoveries and that should be the goal of every scientist.

Sanjay Kumar, Director, CSIR-IHBT welcomed the Governor on the occasion and said that the institute would continue to work in the interest of the nation. CSIR-IHBT has a focus to develop technologies for boosting bioeconomy through sustainable utilization of Himalayan bioresources for societal, industrial, and environmental benefits.

The institute has five major technological platforms comprising Agrotechnology, Biotechnology, Chemical Technology, Dietetics Nutrition Technology, and Environmental Technology to realize its mandate, he added.

The Governor laid the foundation stone of the new Laboratory Block of the institute. He also planted a sapling of yellow bell plant on the campus. The Governor also distributed seeds, medicinal plants, and improved varieties of plants to the farmers on the occasion

The Governor virtually dedicated six new Oil Distillation Units installed in Mandi, Kangra, and Chamba and also interacted with the farmers of these areas through video conference.

On the occasion, two MoUs were signed for technology transfer in the presence of the Governor. He also released publications of the institute on the occasion.