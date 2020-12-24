Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday directed all the Vice Chancellors (VCs) of the universities of the state to prepare a vision document in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) for its implementation.

He also directed for submitting its final draft till 15th February next year during an interaction with Vice Chancellors on NEP and its implementation through video-conference from Raj Bhavan.

He also advised them to formulate a policy in improving the ranking of the institute and work accordingly and also asked them to send a detailed report regarding initiative and achievement of the universities during Covid pandemic period.

Dattatreya said the universities should focus on sectors like agri-business, food processing, post harvest technology, wellness health care and skill development.

“Increased internships, virtual internships, help of alumni, artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics would be the new sectors to be addressed in future,” he added. He also stressed on the linkage with Lok Mitra Kendras and Self Help Groups of women and said that outcome measurement should be in research, employment and entrepreneurship.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of all the Vice Chancellors and university administration in providing quality education and worked hard in providing and endow-with on-line services to the students. HP University VC Prof Sikander Kumar, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Solan VC Dr Parvinder Kaushal, CSK HP Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Palamur VC Prof H K Chaudhary, HP Technical University, Hamirpur VC Prof SP Bansal, Atal Medical & Research University, Mandi VC Dr Surender Kashyap and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Cluster University, Mandi VC Dr CL Chandan participated in the video-conference.

All Vice- Chancellors presented their action taken report through this virtual platform.