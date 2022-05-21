IFTDO 2022 World Conference & Exhibition concludes on a positive note

After a three-day run that threw light on the future of work and HR trends, the IFTDO 2022 World Conference & Exhibition in the National Capital concluded on Saturday.

Witnessing over 600 participants from India and eight other countries, including Nigeria, the US, Ireland, Oman, Egypt, Mauritius, and Bahrain, the conference saw insights and inputs from Indian and international stalwarts in business and human resources.

The event was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, who is the conference’s patron.

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, while delivering the valedictory address, touched upon the role of technology as an enabler as well as a disruptor in the society and economy. He said in view of the rapidly changing world, “We must prepare our workforce to be ready for the challenges of the 21st century through a holistic skilling strategy”.

Pradhan also spoke about the National Education Policy (NEP) and its impetus for creating synergy between education and skilling. He said the NEP that has come after 32 years covers students from age 3 to 23 in the formal education system.

“We must also come up with new ideas, path-breaking strategies on skilling, reskilling, and up-skilling for those who are not a part of the formal education system,” he added.