Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said that the state government would provide all possible help to the pharma companies in Baddi, Barotiwala and Nalagarh area to ensure smooth manufacturing of various life-saving drugs, including hydroxychloroquine in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic.

He was interacting with the representatives of major pharma companies like Cadila, Dr Reddys, Alchemist and Torrent through video conferencing from Shimla today.

Thakur said the state government would take all necessary steps for smooth movement of workforce besides strengthening the supply chain of raw material and medicines from the pharma companies. He said that a sufficient number of trucks would be provided to facilitate the transportation of medicines from these companies.

He also appreciated the efforts of the pharma industry for resuming production in the majority of their units. He said that about 250 pharma units have resumed production in the area. He said that most of these companies were meeting out worldwide demand for hydroxychloroquine medicine, in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The representatives of the various Pharma companies appreciated the steps taken by the state government to facilitate them to start their operations.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi and other senior officers attended the meeting.