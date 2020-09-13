Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister

Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said the Armed Police

and Training Headquarters would be shifted from Shimla to Palampur and the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Intelligence, would now operate from Dharamshala for effective functioning of the police department.

Presiding over the Passing Out Parade of the Deputy Superintendent of Police probationers (12th Batch) and Sub

Inspector Probationers (8th Batch) at Himachal Pradesh Police Training College Daroh in Kangra district, the Chief Minister hoisted the Police Flag and took salute from the impressive march past by contingents of Police.

Deputy Superintendent

of Police (DSP), probationer Pranav Chauhan commanded the parade.

The Chief Minister said that this was a very proud movement for the parents and

family members of the probationary officers, who have

passed out today.

He expressed hope that the trainees passing out today would serve the state and its people with utmost dedication and help in making it a ‘Dev Bhumi’ in real sense. He said that discipline was very important for overall and all round development of our personality.

He said that working in the Police Force can be challenging but is also a rewarding career with a lot of chances to make a difference within the community.

Thakur said that the state Police has done commendable work during the Córona pandemic.in He said that as frontline warriors they have ensured proper checking of persons entering the state. He said that this has ensured that no one enters the state without proper tests and without following the guidelines set by the state government.

The Chief Minister said that the society has great expectations from the Police and

each and every police personnel must try to come up

to their expectations.

He said that Himachal

Pradesh is a tourist state where lakhs of tourists visit every year. He said that the police must be courteous towards the tourists so that they carry good memories about the state. He said that the behaviour of the police must be courteous and polished so that they become

brand ambassadors of the state.

Thakur said that in earlier times, the charter of police duties was confined only to the prevention of crime against persons and property and punishment to the offenders.

However, with the growth of society fresh manifestations of crime both white collar as well as overtly violent forms, have emerged as fresh challenges to Police.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has also accorded approval for filling up of 1000 posts of Police constables in the state, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic the recruitment process has been delayed. He said that the process would be expedited soon.

The Chief Minister

announced Rs10 crore per year for the next five years to the Police Training College Daroh for developing and strengthening better infrastructure

in the College. He also announced opening of ASP Office at Nurpur.

He announced Rs

1,37,80,650 from Disaster Management Fund to the

Police Force for undertaking required works and activities.

He also announced that

the road leading to the inhouse helipad would be metalled at the earliest.