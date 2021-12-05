HP achieves target of 100 per cent vaccination with 2nd dose: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said the state has achieved the target of 100 percent vaccination of the eligible population with the second dose of Covid vaccine today which is a historic feat.

Addressing a public meeting at Bilaspur, Thakur said this was a historic occasion as a big milestone has been set in the field of providing the best health services to the people of the state with the start of the OPD facility in AIIMS Bilaspur.

“Now the people of the state would get the facility of super-specialty treatment of all kinds of diseases at AIIMS in Bilaspur which would benefit lakhs of people of the state along with neighboring states.

The people of the State are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave the gift of AIIMS by giving preference to a small hill state like Himachal Pradesh. PM Modi has always considered Himachal as his second home and has given his full blessings for development according to the aspirations of the people,” he added.

He also thanked BJP national chief J P Nadda on this historic occasion who cherished the dream of establishing AIIMS in Bilaspur and made this dream come true with his constant efforts.

He stated that the state was fortunate to have a son of soil Nadda leading the biggest political party of the world and Anurag Thakur holding one of the most important, Information and Broadcasting Ministries in the Modi government.

He said that despite the difficult geographical conditions, the state has secured first place in the country in the matter of administering the first dose of Covid vaccine to cent percent eligible citizens. And now we have created history by achieving the target of 100 percent vaccination of the eligible population with the second dose.

He also thanked the people of the state for their full cooperation in the vaccination campaign and stated that the doctors, health workers, ASHA workers had done wonderful work and made the people of the state proud.

The people of remote Bara Bangal in Kangra district and Malana village in Kullu district were vaccinated by airlifting the vaccine, doctors, and paramedical staff.

Himachal is also fully prepared for tackling any possible third wave of Coronavirus, for which the capacity of beds in hospitals of the state has been increased from 3,804 to 8,765 and it would be further increased to 11,000.

The state government has taken steps to provide better treatment facilities and the facility of Covid test has been made available in all the districts. Besides, the RTPCR facility has been made available in all medical colleges and health institutions of all districts of the state, he added.