HP: 7 killed, 12 injured in explosion in firecracker factory in Una

Seven persons were burnt alive while twelve suffered injuries in an explosion in a firecracker packing factory in Haroli area of Una district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning, around 170 km from state headquarters Shimla.

State Disaster Management Authority director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said the incident took place at around 10.15 am in a firecracker unit at Gurpalah near Bathri in Tahliwal Industrial area of Haroli.

The fire broke out due to explosion in the firecracker factory in which 7 persons died and 12 persons suffered injuries.

The injured have been rushed to Sian Hospital, Bathri where the condition of 10 persons is said to be serious while 2 have suffered minor injuries, Mokhta added.

Una Superintendent of Police Arjit Sen said that a team has visited the spot to ascertain the exact cause behind the accident.

Further investigations in the matter are on, he added.