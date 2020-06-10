Himachal Pradesh Forest Minister Govind Singh Thakur on Wednesday said 23 lakh saplings will be planted in an area of 3181 hectare in this financial year for which Rs 30.75 crore has been allocated under Integrated Development Project (IDP).

After a review meeting of development works under IDP, he directed to constitute committees at the earliest in all panchayats of the state so that the benefits of this project could be extended to maximum number of villagers.

“Under Clean Development Mechanism, the income of the people of the state could be enhanced from carbon revenue through group plantation drives.

So far, people have benefited by plantation and carbon revenue of more than Rs 2 crore,” he added.

He said that the main objective of the project is to establish a balanced environment and to increase the income of the farmers through agriculture, besides providing livelihood and employment opportunities at panchayat level.

He added the Forest, Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj departments would be inter-connected under this project.

Principal Chief Conservator Ajay Kumar and District Project Officers were also present in the meeting.