Himachal to add rock salt, daily goods to increase income of Civil Supplies Corp

The Himachal Pradesh government will make Gumma rock salt and other daily use goods to be made available at all fair price shops to increase the income of Civil Supplies Corporation, State Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs minister Rajinder Garg said on Wednesday.

After the meeting of the board of directors of HP State Civil Supplies Corporation, Garg said that Gumma salt is the state’s own product and it also has medicinal values.

The government is committed to providing quality nutritious food grains to the people of the state and the Corporation continues to be a profit-making organization, for which the officers and employees deserve appreciation.

Rajinder Garg stated that 10 percent of the profit earned by the Corporation in the financial year 2020-21 was provided to the government, which is Rs. 35.15 lakh. The Corporation would also provide financial assistance to Himachal Pradesh Cooperative Societies, he added.

During the meeting, it was decided that the consumer goods of daily use like tea, shampoo, hair oil, soap, toothpaste, etc would be made available by the Civil Supplies Corporation through fair price shops at less than the market rate to increase the income of the Corporation.

In the meeting, in-principle approval was given to implement the revised pay scale in the interest of the employees of the Corporation. About 800 employees of the Corporation would be benefited from the implementation of the revised pay scale. It was also decided that 36 Class IV employees of the Corporation, who have completed 20 years of service, would be promoted to the post of Clerk and 29 Class IV posts would be filled on compassionate grounds.

In addition, it was also decided in the meeting to rename the fair-price shops of Himachal Pradesh as Him Suvidha.