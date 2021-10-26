Himachal: 556 school students test Covid positive since 27 Sept

556 school students have tested positive for Coronavirus after the opening of schools in Himachal Pradesh since 27 September 2021, a state health department official said on Monday.

The official said 556 students of government and private schools had tested Covid positive in the period from 27 September to 25 October 2021, out of which 305 students had been cured of the disease.

“The highest number of students has been tested positive in Hamirpur district with 196 cases, followed by Kangra at 173 cases, Una at 104 cases.

Out of the total cases, 250 students are undergoing treatment for the viral disease while 305 students have recovered from the infection,” he added.

He stated that recently, a student in Hamirpur had succumbed to the Covid and she had attended a wedding along with her family members after which she had developed symptoms of fever and sore throat.

The official advised the people of the state to exercise caution while attending weddings or social gatherings as the pandemic situation was not over as yet.

He also urged the students to adopt Covid appropriate behaviour in schools and stated that if any student develops symptoms of fever, sore throat, tastelessness or any other Covid symptoms then they should immediately visit the nearest health centre.

He called on the parents, teachers and elders to encourage students to wear face masks, maintain physical distance and sanitize hands regularly to prevent Covid infection among them.

He also urged the eligible beneficiaries to come forward for Covid vaccination in the state and added complete vaccination will curb transmission of viral disease which can protect children from infection.