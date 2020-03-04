Himachal Pradesh Assembly witnessed noisy scenes today over the reference to abrogation of article 370 and Kashmir during debate on thanks motion on Governor’s address.

As soon as Parliamentary Affairs minister, Suresh Bhardwaj objected to the reference by Congress member, Jagat Singh Negi and questioned him back with some remarks, the latter got agitated and protested loudly. The entire opposition came to the well of House, opposing ‘objectionable’ remarks by the minister. While the Congress members did not listen to the Speaker and indulged in heated arguments with BJP members from the well of the House, Leader of Opposition, Mukesh Agnihotri urged the Speaker that the minister should apologise for his remarks against the Congress member.

The Congress members returned to their seats after the CM stood and said some remarks were made in the heat of the moment, but then it happens only when we divert from the main issues. He said the government is concerned over the issues raised by the opposition members and is ready to improve wherever necessary. Following this, the Parliamentary Affairs minister said he had not remarked what Congress members were mentioning. “Still if it came from my side, the word should be expunged.”

In his fiery speech, Congress member Jagat Singh Negi said the BJP government had been making false claims about development.

Participating in the discussion, Congress member, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu asked the government for a solution to the unemployment problem in the state.

He said the number of unemployed youths registered in employment exchanges in Himachal is around nine lakh and the government must address its concern for employment in the budget for 2020-21. He said the recruitments done by the government is turning controversial and the High Court recently ordered CBI inquiry into the recruitment of Patwaris in HP.

Sukhu said the government must bring legislation to allow vertical multi-storeyed buildings in Himachal Pradesh, which will protect the greenery in the hill state. “It will save space, especially as the load-bearing capacity of land in Himachal is higher than even places like Delhi. The multi-storeyed buildings made of dhajji wall in British times are still standing strong,” he said.

In reply to the debate on the motion of thanks on Governor’s address, in which 42 members of Congress and BJP participated, Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur said the Congress members had been portraying the wrong picture of the state by sharing wrong figures. He said the government has taken several welfare measures and has expedited development in two years, and that’s why the BJP had registered a historic win in the Lok Sabha polls and had won even Assembly by-polls. He said Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has visited the state thrice in two years period and has showered concern.

He said the government is totally transparent and the Congress has not been able to raise any issue against the government in two years rules. “They speak loudly on every issue and start fighting. That’s why people don’t believe them,” he said.

The CM said Himcare scheme for health cover to the people of the state, who were left out in Ayushman Bharat, and Grihini Suvidha Yojana to provide LPG cylinders and gas stoves to every household in the state had been exemplary.

He said Congress may have problems with Jan Manch but is a very successful programme of BJP.

He said the Congress had been objecting to the investors meet despite the fact that Congress-ruled states were also doing it. The CM shared figures to convey that the law and order situation in the state was worse in Congress rule. Thakur said connectivity is a priority of the state government and for that the airports are being expanded and the process is expedited for National Highways.

Dissatisfied with CM’s reply, however, the Congress members staged a walkout from the House in the midst of it.