Dhumal, Anurag Thakur visit Virbhadra’s residence

The former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh Prem Kumar Dhumal and his son and Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Friday paid a visit to six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s residence at Holly Lodge in Shimla.

Dhumal and Thakur met Virbhadra’s wife Pratibha Singh and son Vikramaditya Singh and condoled the death of senior Congress leader.

It is worth mentioning here that Dhumal and Singh were bitter rivals during their reign as Chief Minister’s of Himachal Pradesh and recently, Singh’s son Vikramaditya Singh withdrawn the defamation filed by former CM against Dhumal and others.