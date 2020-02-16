Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Sunday said Surajkund International Crafts Mela is a platform of cultural exchange where our rich cultural heritage could be highlighted. Exchange of ideas among artisans from India, abroad and different colours of art gives us a different identity internationally, he said while speaking at the closing ceremony of the 34th Surajkund International Craft Mela 2020.

Expressing happiness over Himachal Pradesh participated as a ‘Theme State’ after 24 years in this biggest craft fair of the World, he said it was a matter of pride for all Himachalis.

“Himachal has got an opportunity to display our rich art-culture, tourism, handloom, marketing of handicrafts and other products of the state.

The fair is a forum where craftsmen, weavers, artists from various states of India including many countries of the world have got an opportunity to sell their products at one place and due to this craft fair has achieved such fame that every year, craftsmen and artists were waiting for it,” he added.

The Governor hoped that the international platform would prove beneficial in promoting tourism of Himachal Pradesh.

He expressed happiness that Himachal has got the opportunity of tourism marketing globally through this platform.

Tourists were informed about the high end and new tourist places of the state in the tourism information centre established here by the Theme State Himachal Pradesh.

He appreciated the efforts of tourism department for displaying the replica of Bhimakali temple in the Mela ground and displaying the traditional style of the house in the rural environment, organizing ‘Dham’ etc.

Dattatraya said Himachal, known as Dev Bhoomi, was recognized as a tourism state and has immense tourism potential. He said that tourist inflow increases every year and during the year 2019 (January to December) 172.12 lakh tourists visited to the state, of which 3.83 were foreign tourists and 168.29 lakh domestic tourists.

He also congratulated Haryana Government and Surajkund Mela Authority for the successful organization of the fair.

He also praised the Tourism Department of Himachal Pradesh for depicting Himachali culture, traditions, customs etc. and also branding of Himachal Pradesh.