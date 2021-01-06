The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Tuesday accused the state’s BJP government of “manipulating“ Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) elections and said the reservation roster is being used by the government for political gains.

The issue was raised by state Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore during a virtual meeting of State Congress Political Affairs, Election Strategy Committee and Coordination Committee in which ex-Union minister and state in-charge Rajeev Shukla, former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri were present among others.

State Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore briefed Shukla about organizational activities for PRIs elections and said the party was working with full coordination to ensure that the Congress vote was not divided in these elections.

“The reservation roster of PRIs has been manipulated by incumbent BJP government for its political gains but despite this, Congress party is actively playing a positive role in this festival of democracy,” he added.

State Congress incharge Rajeev Shukla inquired about the party’s strategy for panchayat elections and said although these elections were not being held on party symbols, efforts should be made to bring people of the party ideology to come forward and contest and win these polls.

“It will anyhow give strength to the Congress,” he said, adding for this, there was a lot of need for coordination and mutual consensus.

Shukla also asked party leaders to gear up for the forthcoming 2022 assembly elections in the state and called for coordinated efforts to win the elections.

“In order to strengthen the Congress party in the state, more and more efforts should be made to ensure the victory of persons with Congress ideology in panchayat, Block Development Council and Zila Parishad,” he added.

Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh emphasized on the need for maintaining discipline in the party and said the youth in the Congress now need to come forward.

“Congress is doing a good job in the state and there is a need to be ready from now on itself to compete with BJP and defeat them,” he added.

The Leader of Opposition, Mukesh Agnihotri said that the Congress was firmly responding to every propaganda of the ruling BJP in and out of the house.

Besides, the party was protesting against the antipeople policies of the BJP government and the party was getting huge public support across the state, he added.