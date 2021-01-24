Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Saturday raised questions on the golden jubilee celebrations of HP’s statehood on 25 January, saying that the BJP is eulogizing those party leaders by placing huge banners who had earlier opposed granting of statehood status to HP.

Addressing media, Rathore said BJP leaders used to chant ‘Statehood Ko Maro Thud’ (Kick out statehood) at a time when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was mulling to grant the status of 18th state to Himachal Pradesh.

“BJP leaders have no contribution in the formation of Himachal and at that time, the party leaders were in favour of merging the state with Punjab,” he added.

He said the state was indebted to former Congress PMs Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and the then Congress led regimes at the Centre who had contributed for the development of the state.

Former chief Minister late Dr Y S Parmar was known as founder of the state and later, Thakur Ramlal and Virbhadra Singh were known for creation of modern Himachal, he said.

Rathore raised questions on lavish arrangements for Statehood day on the Ridge Ground and said one side repair work for water tank was going on at the place, on the other hand, the state government was making huge structure on it.

This could lead to safety issue as the entire structure was declared as restricted area and the government shouldn’t ignore public safety.

He also accused the state government of tampering with the history of the state and said the government had knowingly covered the statues of Indira Gandhi and Dr Y S Parmar who had worked for the statehood of Himachal on the Ridge Ground.

“The state government is repeating the tactics that were adopted at the inauguration of Atal Tunnel Rohtang wherein the foundation stone laid by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was removed on the inaugural day.

BJP should understand that governments come and go and if such kinds of trends are adopted then it wouldn’t augur well for the country as well as for our vibrant democracy,” he added.

Rathore said the state government should avoid such lavish functions in Covid period and in financial crunch period for the state, and instead the funds should have been utilized for the development of the state.

He added Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur should seek financial package from Union Home Minister Amit Shah as it will help the state in coming out funds crunch and if Thakur put forward such demand, then Congress will extend support to him.

“Congress party will pay floral tributes to Indira Gandhi and Dr Y S Parmar on 25 January and will spread awareness of party’s contribution on formation of Himachal Pradesh,” he added.