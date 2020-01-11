Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said Central government has released funds for remaining work of four-laning of Kiratpur to Nerchowk National Highway (NH) to facilitate tourists and locals alike.

Thakur said after the release of funds, the work on NH would be completed soon which will facilitate the people of the state.

He said that he had taken up the matter in this regard with the Union Surface Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and this decision was the outcome of his meeting.

“Rs 1455.73 crore has been tendered for balance work on four laning of Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 Greenfield alignment excluding Sundernagar bypass on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM),” he said.

The Chief Minister said National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) tendered the remaining work of this road on Friday on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) and the company that will construct this national highway will also maintain it for 15 years.

He said that the work on 29 kilometers has already been awarded and is under progress.

The Chief Minister said that the Government of India had entrusted to the NHAI the development, maintenance and management of National Highway 21.

The Authority had resolved to augment balance work for four laning of Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 on design, build, operate and transfer basis.

It has decided to carry out the bidding process for selection of a private entity as the bidder to whom the Project may be awarded, he added.