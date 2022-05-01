AAP’s anti-national agenda exposed: BJP on its leader’s pro-Khalistan tweets

BJP on Sunday criticized AAP after its Himachal Pradesh unit leader posted pro-Khalistan tweets and said the party’s anti-national agenda has been exposed once again.

In a joint statement, state BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal, treasurer Sanjay Sood, co-media in charge Karan Nanda, and social media head Puneet Sharma said that the closeness of the Aam Aadmi Party with Khalistanis is evident.

Ever since the Aam Aadmi Party government came to power in Punjab, the anti-national forces have started raising their voices against the country. After Punjab, its effect is now visible in Himachal also. Harpreet Singh Bedi, social media in charge of its state unit is himself taking the side of Khalistanis. They are demanding a separate currency and separate nation through tweets they added.

They alleged that tweets by Bedi have proved that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is associated with Khalistanis.

The anti-national agenda of AAP is unacceptable to the country and to our state, the patriotic citizens of the state will give a befitting reply to those who talk about division of the country, they further added.