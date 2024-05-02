AAP launches ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ signature campaign against arrest of Kejriwal

Kejriwal is currently in Tihar Jail under judicial custody. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

The INDI alliance candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Kuldeep Kumar, and AAP MLA from Jangpura, Praveen Kumar started the signature campaign.

“People participated enthusiastically in the campaign that started from Lajpat Nagar Central Market and expressed their feelings by writing messages like ‘I love you Kejriwal’, ‘Miss you Kejriwal’,” the AAP said.

During the signature campaign, Kuldeep Kumar said Arvind Kejriwal has done a lot of work for the people of Delhi by providing free and 24-hour electricity, water, good schools and hospitals. “There is anger among the people of Delhi due to the BJP putting such a Chief Minister in jail. The people of Delhi are standing with their son Arvind Kejriwal and this time they will wipe out the BJP from Delhi by giving their answer with their votes,” Kumar said.

He said, “We are raising awareness amongst the people coming to the market and Arvind Kejriwal is getting huge support from the people. People are saying that Arvind Kejriwal fulfilled the dream of providing 24-hour electricity in Delhi and worked to improve government schools and hospitals, built Mohalla clinics and worked to provide free treatment to everyone. He worked to make more than 150 types of taxes free, promised Rs 1000 per month to the mothers and sisters of Delhi; worked to make Delhi number one in the world in terms of CCTV cameras. The BJP conspired to put such a Chief Minister in jail in a false case. They even tried to kill Arvind Kejriwal by not providing him insulin in jail.”

Kumar added that the people of Delhi were standing with their son Arvind Kejriwal today.



“Now the people of Delhi will answer his arrest with their votes. The people of Delhi will work to uproot the BJP from Delhi on 25th May. The people of Delhi are running various types of campaigns against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. The Aam Aadmi Party is only providing a platform to the public. The public wants to express their displeasure against the BJP by running such campaigns.

”When people come out on the streets in support of Arvind Kejriwal, FIRs are registered against them, and arrests are made. Therefore, today the public is eagerly waiting for 25th May. The BJP will be wiped out from Delhi on 25th and the people of Delhi will answer his arrest this time by voting to bring their son Arvind Kejriwal out of jail,” he said.

Jungpura MLA Praveen Kumar said, “The BJP has done a wrong thing by putting Kejriwal in jail. The people of Delhi want Kejriwal out of jail.



“There is an atmosphere of anger against the BJP among the public. Messages are being written by people through signature campaigns. People are expressing their feelings about how much they love Arvind Kejriwal.”

People are appreciating his work, he said, adding that the BJP wanted to keep Kejriwal in jail, but the people of Delhi want him out, he said. ”People of Delhi are showing sentiments by writing things like ‘I love you Kejriwal’, ‘Our prayers are with you’ in the signature campaign,” he said.