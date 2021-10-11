Scheme being formulated to teach Urdu language in Haryana: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Monday said a plan is being formulated to teach Urdu language in the Muslim-dominated areas.

This announcement was made by the CM in the context of Urdu language during the direct dialogue with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha.

While emphasising on the slogan of Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek ((united Haryana, united people of Haryana), his government’s inclusive development slogan, Khattar said, “We all have to co-exist in peace and harmony in the state so as to fulfill the vision of a civilised society by helping and respecting each other’s customs,”.

He said the BJP is moving ahead with this objective. The CM cautioned the people of the minority community against getting misled in the name of religion or caste due to vote bank politics and advised them to work in the interest of society and country.

Khattar said the Central and state governments are keeping a keen eye on the most backward areas. Along with development of such areas, education and health services will be further enhanced.

On the demand of Minority Morcha, CM announced to build five Community Centres in Muslim-dominated areas. For this, he asked the members to select five places and submit a list in this regard. The CM said that Gram Darshan Portal has been made to address development-related problems in villages.

Through this portal the complainant can directly reach the district administration to raise any issue related to street, drains and other problems of the villages. The government will now also set up Nagar Darshan Portal on the same lines, which will cater to the development problems of the urban area.

The CM said the government has started Shiv Dham Vikas Yojana to develop cremation grounds and graveyards in the state. Under this Scheme, arrangements are being made to build boundary walls, sheds and provide drinking water in these places along with construction of roads for smooth movement of traffic.

He said that the people can write to the concerned deputy commissioner to address issues related to such places in their areas. Khattar said there will be no shortage of manure for the farmers in the state during the Rabi season. He has already met the Union Minister in this regard, he added. Haryana will get the supply of fertilisers soon.