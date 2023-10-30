Jashn-e-Rekhta Makes International Debut in London

Jashn-e-Rekhta, an annual literary and cultural festival dedicated to the Urdu language, is making its international debut in London after eight successful years in New Delhi. The “Jashn-e-Rekhta London” event will take place at Westminster Chapel, offering a day filled with sessions and performances that represent the rich socio-cultural tapestry of Urdu in the UK. This international gathering will bring together artists, dancers, scholars, and poets from India, Pakistan, and the UK, featuring musical performances, engaging discussions, theater, Dastangoi storytelling, dance, and mushaira.

Huma Khalil, a Trustee of Rekhta Foundation UK, which is organizing the London event, shared, “Jashn-e-Rekhta London is a celebration of the global presence and significance of Urdu beyond the Indian subcontinent. We’ve strived to create a microcosm of our shared language and culture in the heart of England, considering the presence of South Asian communities in the UK. The response to the festival has been overwhelming. It’s truly heartwarming to see the deep love people have for their language and culture, even when living far from their roots.”

Rekhta Foundation India was established in 2012 with the mission of preserving and promoting Urdu literature and culture. Over the years, it has built a valuable collection of Urdu poetry, prose, and e-books. With the remarkable success of its London debut, the foundation is planning to secure a larger venue for its next Jashn-e-Rekhta London event.

The event’s program encompasses a variety of engaging topics, including discussions on Urdu aesthetics in audio-visual media. It will feature a Rajasthani folk tale Dastangoi performance by Mahmood Farooqui and Darain Shahidi, a play written and directed by Juhi Babbar Soni, and a dance performance that delves into the life of Noor Jehan. The festivities will culminate with an orchestral qawwali, offering a rich and diverse cultural experience for all attendees.

Jashn-e-Rekhta’s expansion to London marks a significant milestone, highlighting the global reach and appeal of the Urdu language and its cultural richness. The event not only serves as a platform for artistic and intellectual exchange but also fosters a deep appreciation for the language and culture among those living far from their native lands. With its successful debut and promising future, Jashn-e-Rekhta London promises to become an even more significant celebration of Urdu language and culture on the international stage.