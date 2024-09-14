Sanjay Singh denies restriction on Kejriwal to work as CM

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday accused the BJP of spreading lies on the bail conditions of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and categorically said the Supreme Court (SC) has not imposed any restriction on Kejriwal.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said, “After Arvind Kejriwal got bail, the BJP members are shouting at the top of their voice that many restrictions have been imposed on him. The BJP is spreading lies.”

Attacking the BJP, the AAP MP said, “BJP people are saying Arvind Kejriwal cannot sign, cannot work as CM. Why are they so excited? The BJP wants to stop the work of Delhi people. Have they read the court order? CM Kejriwal does not have any department. All the ministers do their own work and sign their own files. Kejriwal signs only those files which are sent to the LG for approval.”

He said the SC has not stopped him from signing the files which will go to the LG.

“Kejriwal will continue to work as the CM of Delhi like before, and will keep fighting for the people of Delhi to get them their rights. Not a single work of the people of Delhi will stop. The SC has not stopped the Delhi government and Kejriwal from doing any work. He has the right to sign every important file that goes to the LG,” Singh said.

Stating that Kejriwal is a popular CM of Delhi, he said, “After Independence, he is the first CM who has done exemplary work in the fields of electricity, water, education and health, and will continue to do so.”

On the 2025 Assembly elections in Delhi, Singh said, “The people of Delhi will get your (BJP candidates’) security deposits forfeited (in the elections) and then you will come to your senses.”