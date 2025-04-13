Former government pleader accused of rape found dead at residence in Kerala’s Kollam

Former government pleader PG Manu was found dead at his rented residence in Anandavalleswaram, Kollam, on Sunday morning.

He was found hanging inside his bedroom, where he had been living for the past few months. He had been living alone.

PG Manu was an accused in a 2024 case involving the alleged sexual assault of a young woman who had approached him for legal assistance. He was accused of raping the young woman multiple times. Following the registration of a case, Manu went into hiding. A lookout notice was subsequently issued by the police.

He later approached the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail, which was denied, with the court directing him to surrender within ten days.

Following this, Manu resigned from his post as senior government pleader and surrendered before the police. The High Court later granted him bail, citing his poor health condition. At the time of his death, Manu was out on bail in the sexual assault case.

Recently, a video surfaced online in which he was confronted by a family accusing him of multiple instances of sexual assault, including rape. In the video, the man behind the camera accused Manu of raping a woman by threatening her. Those close to him said the renewed attention on the case deeply affected him emotionally and may have led him to take the extreme step.

Kollam West police have registered a case and launched an investigation.