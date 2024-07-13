Rs 900 crore for development of Delhi villages: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment and Development Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said this year the city government has kept a budget of Rs 900 crore for the development of the national capital’s villages.

“The Kejriwal government is committed to providing all facilities to the people living in villages on par with that in urban areas,” Rai said during the 2nd Vikas Sabha organised in the Bijwasan legislative assembly to speed up the development work of villages.

On this occasion, Bijwasan MLA Bhupinder Singh Joon and officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and Forest Department were present.

Advertisement

“To provide better amenities in all the villages of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has formed Delhi Village Development Board under which development work is being done in all the villages of Delhi,” said Rai.

“This year, a budget of Rs 900 crore has been allocated for Delhi’s village development work. Under this, development works related to roads, drains, water bodies, community centres, parks, crematoriums, sports grounds, among other works are being done,” added Rai.

He further said development works are being done in the villages of Bijwasan Assembly at a cost of Rs 50 crore. Out of total 48 development projects of villages in Bijwasan assembly, 24 projects have been completed and work on the remaining 24 is going on.

Rai instructed the officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department to complete the work soon.

The Minister said the Kejriwal government is taking all necessary steps to improve the condition of roads, parks, drains and multipurpose community centers in villages.

“The Delhi government is committed to providing basic amenities to the people of Delhi living in urban areas as well as to provide facilities to the people living in rural areas.”

“These development works related to the development department are being done through the irrigation and flood control department, MCD and other government departments,” he said.

Rai said that Vikas Sabha has been organised to speed up the development work of the villages.