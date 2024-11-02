Reappoint CDVs, LG asks CM Atishi

The Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Atishi urging her to immediately re-appointment civil defence volunteers (CDVs) who were removed as bus marshals last year and called for a long term engagement plan for the volunteers. In November last year after objections were raised by the Revenue and Finance departments, CDVs working as marshals in public transport buses in the city were removed from their jobs.

In a letter posted by Raj Niwas on X, Saxena wrote, “before Diwali, I had written a letter seeking a proposal from the government regarding the regularization of CDVs from November 1”. “In this regard, there has been considerable unnecessary political maneuvering by your party and its leaders. You, along with the Leader of the Opposition, met with me as well in this regard,” the letter added.

But it is regrettable that, till date, I have not received any proposal from the government on this matter, it mentioned. “You may continue to claim credit or engage in politics around it, but further delay in decisions related to the welfare of these poor and helpless people would not be justifiable in any way,” the letter read.

Stating about the air pollution, the LG wrote, “Today, air pollution in Delhi is at its peak, and if their reinstatement had been done in time, it would certainly have helped in addressing this situation, along with ensuring their welfare.”He asked the chief minister to address the matter and direct officials to present a proposal for the reinstatement of the volunteers at the earliest.