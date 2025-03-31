BJP has no intention to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in Delhi: Atishi

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Atishi on Monday said the BJP government neither has the intention nor the capability to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, she said, “Delhi is facing unprecedented power cuts after 10 years of uninterrupted electricity, exposing the BJP government’s incompetence. Within a month of the BJP taking charge, prolonged power outages have returned, severely affecting residents across the city.”

“This proves that BJP does not know how to run a government. They lack the capability to manage essential services like electricity, which is why a well-functioning 24-hour power supply system has failed under their rule,” Atishi said.

She claimed that the power supply situation in Delhi improved drastically after Arvind Kejriwal became Chief Minister in 2015.