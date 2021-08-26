Rajasthan cadre IPS is now BSF director general

A senior IPS officer Pankaj Kumar Singh from the Rajasthan cadre’ 1988 batch has been appointed as the Director-General of the Border Security Force (BSF).

The cabinet committee approved his appointment on the coveted post and he will start serving his new role from August 31 till December 31, 2022.

Singh’s father Prakash Singh has also served as the BSF DG. Pankaj Kumar Singh is presently serving as the special DG for BSF. He joined the BSF on deputation on February 7, 2020. He has also served the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for eight years and the CRPF for four years.

He has served on several pivotal posts in Rajasthan Police and spent a year in Bosnia for a UN project.