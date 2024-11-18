Raghuvinder Shokeen inducted into Atishi’s Cabinet following Gahlot’s exit

A day after Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot resigned from the AAP and the Council of Ministers, Raghuvinder Shokeen, the MLA from Delhi’s Nangloi Jat assembly constituency, was inducted into Chief Minister Atishi’s Cabinet on Monday. The decision was approved by AAP’s national convener, Arvind Kejriwal.

According to the AAP, Shokeen’s inclusion underscores his deep connection to rural Delhi politics and his reputation as a dedicated public servant.

With a background in civil engineering and extensive political experience, Shokeen is expected to bring expertise and commitment to his new role, enhancing the government’s outreach and governance efforts.

Advertisement

At a joint press conference with Shokeen, AAP leader and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced the development, stating, “Delhi is getting a new Cabinet minister.”

“Arvind Kejriwal has decided that Raghuvinder Shokeen will join CM Atishi’s cabinet. We all know that Shokeen is a popular leader from the Jat community and has made significant contributions to the field of education,” he said.

Sisodia emphasized that AAP is recognized as a party of educated individuals, led by Kejriwal, a highly qualified leader. He highlighted Shokeen’s qualifications as a civil engineer and his political journey, which includes serving as MLA for Nangloi Jat twice and as a councilor twice before that.

Sisodia also noted Shokeen’s contributions to various sectors under the Delhi government and his active engagement in rural Delhi politics.

Addressing the media, Shokeen expressed his gratitude to Kejriwal and the AAP leadership for entrusting him with this responsibility.

“The party has always worked inclusively, representing every section of society,” Shokeen said. He also alleged that the BJP has consistently opposed the interests of the Jat community, citing examples such as the farmers’ protest and the wrestlers’ grievances.

Shokeen affirmed that the opportunity given to him by the AAP leadership would allow him to contribute more effectively to Delhi’s development.