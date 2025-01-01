Promises made by Kejriwal, AAP are solely intended to mislead public: BJP

Hitting out at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP on Wednesday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is not practicing new politics but instead continuing the old style of politics seen in the Congress, where there was once a ‘Super PM,’ and now there is a ‘Super CM.’

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, the party’s national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said the AAP entered politics with the promise of introducing a new approach to governance.

Advertisement

Dr. Trivedi said in contemporary politics, the biggest challenge for all political parties is the crisis of credibility, as many people believe that politicians rarely follow through on their promises.

Advertisement

He said the BJP and NDA, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have worked to change this narrative by establishing trust and accountability in politics.

“On the other hand, AAP represents the other extreme, often failing to fulfill what it promises,” the BJP national spokesperson said.

He said the BJP delivers on all the promises it makes to the people, but the promises made by

Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party are solely intended to mislead the public.

“Under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, the Aam Aadmi Party has become the biggest example of unreliability in Indian politics,” the BJP national spokesperson said.

“Arvind Kejriwal has not fulfilled a single promise made to the people of Delhi,” he said.

“During Kejriwal’s 10-year tenure, neither was the Yamuna cleaned, nor was Delhi’s air

purified. No CCTV cameras were installed, no electricity lines were repaired, and the education system did not improve,” the BJP national spokesperson said.

He alleged that under the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, neither healthcare services improved, nor was the city’s cleanliness addressed. “The fate of those living in slums did not

change, and basic amenities were not provided in unauthorized colonies,” Dr. Trivedi said.

“The Aam Aadmi Party may not have fulfilled any of these promises, but they have set such unprecedented examples in Indian politics that there is no comparison. While they failed to deliver on these claims, the so-called new political leaders have shown an example where not only ministers but also every senior member of their party in the house has been jailed under charges of various scams,” the BJP national spokesperson said.