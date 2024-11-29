Private school in Rohini receives bomb threat

A private school, located just a kilometre away from the blast site in Prashant Vihar area of North West Delhi’s Rohini on Friday received a bomb related threat via email, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

However, during the search operation, no suspicious item was found and the threat turned out to be a hoax, they added.

According to DFS, a bomb related call was received at around 11 am from Venkateshwar Global School, Rohini.

The school administration evacuated the school premises as a precautionary measure and nothing suspicious was found, DFS added.

The school authorities had informed parents about an early dismissal of the classes and requested them to pick up their children. A message sent to the parents stated, “The situation is well under control. There’s no need to panic.”

This comes a day after a minor explosion occurred near the entrance of a park close to the Delhi Police Crime Branch office in Rohini’s Prashant Vihar area, where a 27-year-old man got injured.

Some white power was recovered from the spot, but a probe is underway to ascertain the exact causthe of the explosion.

A police official said the explosive material was dumped in the garbage area and in comparison to the earlier blast near the CRPF school, the quantity of explosive material was less.