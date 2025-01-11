Police data shows decrease in heinous crimes in Delhi

The national capital saw a decrease in the heinous crimes such as murder, robbery, rape, and molestation in 2024 in contrast to the previous year while an increase in cases under NDPS, Gambling and Excise act as per the data released by the police on Saturday.

As per the police data, 506 cases of murder were registered in 2023, it decreased to 504 in 2024; similarly the case of robbery came down to 1510 in 2024 from 1654, while the molestation cases reduced to 2037 from 2345 and the rape cased dipped to 2076 from 2141.

Advertisement

Similarly, the riot case also dropped to 33 from 44 in the previous year and Motor vehicle theft cases also dropped to 39976 from 40045.

Advertisement

The data also shows that the number of offenders booked under various cases increased. Last year, 6443 suspects were booked in contrast to 3534 previously under Excise Act, 3556 people were booked under Gambling act and 1789 offenders were booked under NDPS act in comparison with 1325 previously. This increase shows that the cops have taken strict measures to curb the illegal activity in the national capital.