1 dead, 2 detained after parking dispute in Tangra

What began as a minor altercation over parking, quickly escalated into a fatal incident in Tangra’s Mathurbabu Lane on Saturday afternoon, triggering widespread tension in the area.

A 48-year-old man, Arun Kumar Gupta, died following a scuffle, allegedly with a group of locals over a parking dispute. Police have detained two individuals in connection with the incident, though their identities have not been officially disclosed. Preliminary reports suggested that the incident mirrors a similar case in Bijoygarh, Jadavpur, about a month ago, where a youth was killed following an argument over parking.

Advertisement

According to locals, the trouble began when Arun Gupta, a resident of Mathurbabu Lane and a kerosene oil trader, parked his scooter behind a vehicle belonging to Aryan and Gourab Sau. An argument reportedly broke out when the Sau brothers objected to the placement of Gupta’s vehicle. A spat intensified as two more members of the Sau family, Rajesh and Ravi, joined in. Witnesses claim that during the scuffle, Gupta was pushed and he fell into a nearby drain. He returned home shortly afterward but began feeling unwell. He was rushed to NRS Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Advertisement

Based on complaints from the family and eyewitnesses, the police have detained Rajesh and Ravi Sau.