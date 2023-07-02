PM, BJP destroyed the country in last 10 years: Kejriwal

With the clarion call of ‘Inqalab Zindabad’, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the PM and the BJP have destroyed the country in the past 10 years through blatant corruption, price rise and a plethora of taxes on the common man.

Launching the AAP’s election campaign for Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls on Sunday, accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal addressed a huge rally at Gwalior and accused the PM of waiving off unpaid loans of nearly Rs 11 lakh crore taken by his ‘friends’ from various banks.

“Do you think Modi ji would have waived off this money for free? Kejriwal questioned. “No. The PM must have taken a lot of money to oblige his friends,” he charged.

“In return, the union government slapped so many taxes on the common man to fill up that gap in revenue,” the Delhi Chief Minister stated.

“For the first time in the history of India, the Modi government has taxed even the eatables and essential items like milk,” Kejriwal alleged.

Wearing a blue half sleeve shirt and black trousers, Kejriwal quipped, “PM Modi ji is extremely angry at me and says that I have given ‘muft ki revri’ (freebies) to people of Delhi,” the Delhi CM said.

“Modi ji is a very big person. I am too small compared to him. But I want to ask the PM, what is his trouble if I have given some happiness to people and brought a smile to their faces” Kejriwal questioned.

“Yes, I have given seven ‘muft ki revri’ to people of Delhi,” he maintained, counting free power, quality education, free water, excellent health services, free ride to women in buses, pilgrimage facility to elders and employment to the youth.

Kejriwal then asked the crowd if they too wanted the ‘free ki revri’ in MP and the crowd responded with a huge roar in the affirmative.

He alleged that open loot is being carried out in India under the Modi regime. “Even the British did not tax items like milk, but this BJP government has not even spared that,” Kejriwal accused.

Reiterating his sarcasm on PM Modi’s educational qualification, Kejriwal narrated a small story titled, ‘chauthi pass raja’ (Class IV pass ruler). Without naming Modi, the AAP leader narrated how devastating for a glorious empire was the ruler’s lack of education and how officials and the ruler’s friends fooled him into taking wrong decisions.

Kejriwal said some officials misguided the ruler that demonetization would put a check on corruption and terrorism and the ruler forced demonetization on people without any thought but it only turned problematic and achieved no results.

Kejriwal continued, saying that similarly some officials misguided the ruler again during a pandemic (COVID 19) and said that banging thalis and spoons would help, and the ruler asked all people to do that but the result was that lakhs of people died.

“Should the Prime Minister of 21st century’s India be educated or not?” Kejriwal questioned.

He also attacked the MP BJP government saying that petrol in MP is more than Rs 108 per litre. “Of this, the rate of petrol is only Rs 57 and the rest is all tax,” he alleged.

“Give one chance to AAP in MP and you will forget this ‘Mama’ (referring to MP CM Shivraj Chouhan) and his cronies,” Kejriwal asserted.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also accused the BJP and Congress of being hand-in-hand in looting the people and indulging in selfish politics.

“What kind of state is MP, where people voted for the Congress but the BJP made the government?” he questioned. He alleged that the Congress MLAs sold themselves to the BJP and both the parties dishonoured the verdict of the voters, who are the people.