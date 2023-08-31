People of Delhi happy with the work of AAP in MCD: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Thursday that people of Delhi are happy with the work of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

“I am very happy that the people of Delhi are happy with the work of our government in MCD. This is just the beginning. Now, there is an honest government in MCD. We have made many plans to make Delhi clean and beautiful. All plans will be implemented one by one. Will make Delhi the cleanest and most beautiful city in the world,” Kejriwal said in a post in Hindi on X.

The chief minister was referring to a survey conducted by the AAP which claimed that approximately 85 per cent of Delhiites were content with the work of the AAP-led MCD.

According to the survey shared by the AAP, people are happy with the cleanliness and improvement initiatives of the AAP-led MCD.

As per the AAP survey, people were asked two questions. The first question was whether they were content with the cleanliness drive in the area; to this, 86.72 per cent responded positively.

The second question was whether they believed that improvements occurred after the AAP formed the government in the MCD. In reply, approximately 85.15 per cent of people answered yes.