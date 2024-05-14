Ahead of LS polls, AAP launches ‘washing machine’ campaign against BJP

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched a “washing machine’’ campaign against the BJP accusing it of indulging in corrupt practices

AAP’s Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai, along with senior party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, launched the campaign at the party headquarters here.

During the launch, Bharadwaj demonstrated “how corruption-accused leaders are cleaned through BJP’s washing machine”.

Advertisement

Demonstrating on stage, he explained how Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ajit Pawar, and Ashok Chavan were allegedly cleaned “after getting washed in the washing machine of the BJP, the ED and the CBI no longer bother them”.

“On the other hand, when Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who improved the education and healthcare systems in Delhi, did not succumb to their pressure, the BJP government and its agencies fabricated cases against them and sent them to jail,” he said.

Bharadwaj further said, “Today, the country is run by only two agencies, the ED and the CBI. The Central government unleashes the ED and the CBI against any leader at will.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Rai said, “For the Lok Sabha election campaign, we are launching the ‘washing machine’ campaign. The BJP and the prime minister of the country are saying they are fighting the elections to end corruption. What is the truth behind this claim of the BJP? What is the black magic of the BJP’s washing machine? We have decided to demonstrate the black magic of this washing machine in front of everyone for a better understanding. We are preparing four more teams for four of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi.”

“These teams,” he said, “will reach out to every assembly constituency of these four Lok Sabha seats, including New Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi by 23rd May, and demonstrate the black magic of this washing machine and expose the truth of the anti-corruption campaign of the BJP and the prime minister of the country.”

He called on the people of Delhi to remove this “dictatorial” government and form the government of the INDIA bloc.

Voting for seven parliamentary seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on 25th May.