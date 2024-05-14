BJP leveling false allegations against opposition: Priyanka in Amethi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hailed the ‘politics’ of her late father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi who, she said, remained accountable to people and introduced many social welfare schemes for the constituency.

She also hit out at the ‘politics’ of the BJP which, she said, was busy charging the opposition with fake charges.

“Earlier, there used to be healthy politics in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee ji was a good leader, he considered the seriousness and dignity of his post, but today the leaders of BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself talks nonsense. Modi says ‘be careful, Congress people will rob your mangalsutra, will take your land, your car and other valuables’,” she said while addressing an election meeting at Mohiya Keseria locality here.

Priyanka said earlier people used to change the government if they did not like it. “They used to choose another government, but today, leaders of the BJP are bringing down the government through intimidation, buying MLAs, among others,” she said.

She claimed her family’s relationship with Amethi is very old and it was Amethi who made her father the prime minister.

“My father brought a big scheme for irrigation in Amethi, while HAL and BHEL were also established by my father. He established such politics in which leaders became answerable to you, we followed this culture,” she added.

Priyanka said in a democracy, people have the right to vote and they have the same right as the Prime Minister of the country, this is the power in a democracy.

“In the last 5-10 years, the politics here has changed. The opposition leaders here came for only one purpose, that is to defeat Rahul Gandhi. Several lies were spread to defeat Rahul Gandhi. But after the defeat of Rahul Gandhi, all development work has ended in Amethi ” Congress leader claimed.

Priyanka said ,”The PM says that no work has been done in 70 years. I have worked here for 10 years, it is true that whatever Congress has done in 70 years, it has been sold to their industrialist friends. Now they are spreading rumors that if the Congress government comes they will snatch everything from you.”

“Today BJP stopped employment in all sectors. Made jobs in the army just for 4 years , 30 lakh government posts remained vacant and did not recruit them. BJP has also taken away the respect of the army,” she alleged.

She said Congress has brought Nyay Patra for the people. We will give Rs 8500 per month to women, will waive off farmers’ loans, will increase the honorarium of Anganwadi workers, will give jobs to youth, will give 50% reservation to women in government jobs, will form a cleanliness commission, if voted to power.

Priyanka appealed that Kishori Lal Sharma , Congress candidate from Amethi is a member of their family and people should support him.