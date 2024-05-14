Misconduct with Maliwal highly condemnable, Kejriwal to take strict action: Sanjay Singh

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday assured strict action against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary for allegedly manhandling Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal.

Breaking its silence a day after the allegations of misconduct against Maliwal at the chief minister’s residence surfaced, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said what happened was highly condemnable and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken cognizance of the matter and will take a strict action in this regard.

Addressing reporters here, senior party leader and RS MP Sanjay Singh informed it was on Monday morning that Swati Maliwal had come to meet the AAP chief and Delhi CM at his residence, and while she was waiting in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar also entered the place and allegedly misbehaved with her.

Singh added that the entire information regarding the incident was given to the police by Swati Maliwal as she called on 112 (Emergency Response Support System).

Further, talking of Ms Maliwal, Singh said she has done a lot of work for the society and the nation, while she is among the senior leaders of the party who are also the oldest members.

Singh also assured that the entire party is with her and further asserted that CM has taken this incident very seriously, and added that the party wants to make it very clear that it does not in any way support people with such conduct.

It was on Monday morning that Maliwal had reached the Civil Lines police station after the police received a PCR call regarding an alleged assault that took place at the CM residence, however she did not file any formal complaint in this regard and left from the police station.

Speaking to reporters in this connection, DCP North Manoj Meena had said that, “at 9:34 a.m. we received a PCR wherein the caller said that she had been assaulted inside the CM residence. Accordingly the local police responded to the call, and the SHO and local police reached the spot. After some time, MP Swati Maliwal came to police station civil lines. She left the police station without giving any complaint. In this matter, till now no complaint has been received.”

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party’s women leaders and Lok Sabha election candidates from the national capital, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj had strongly condemned the incident, calling it shameful and unfortunate.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi BJP office on Monday, Ms Swaraj raised a question, asking Delhi CM as to how he would protect the women of the national capital if his own party’s MP was not safe in his presence.