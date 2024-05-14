Ruckus in MCD over Maliwal mistreatment incident; House adjourned

A ruckus broke out in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Tuesday as BJP councilors raised slogans against the AAP over alleged mistreatment of Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal by personal secretary of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

As proceedings of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commenced, the BJP councilors stormed into the well of the House, and began shouting slogans against Kejriwal and demanding his resignation. They held placards of “Kejriwal haye haye” and “Kejriwal istifa do”.

Amid the ruckus, Mayor Shelly Oberoi adjourned the House.

Talking to a news agency, she said BJP councilors created a ruckus inside the House and alleged that they did not allow any discussions to take place over the civic body issues for over a year.

The mayor also alleged that the saffron party did not allow the formation of committees of the House, including the standing, special and the ward panels.

Meanwhile, Maliwal accused Kejriwal’s Personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar of misbehaving with her at the chief minister’s residence on Monday. She also visited Civil Lines police station but left without filing any complaint.

Speaking to reporters in connection with the alleged incident, DCP (North) Manoj Meena had said, “At 9:34 am, we received a PCR call wherein the caller said that she had been assaulted inside the CM’s residence. Accordingly, the SHO and local police reached the spot. After some time, MP Swati Maliwal came to police station civil lines. She left the station without submitting any formal complaint.”